Gilberto Gil detonates Bolsonaro in The Guardian: what to expect from a person who prefers to open a shooting club to a library?

247 – This Friday (22) aired in the British newspaper The Guardian a long interview by singer Gilberto Gil in which he criticizes Jair Bolsonaro’s cultural policy. “The regression we were subjected to is impressive. But what do you expect from a person who would rather open a shooting club than a library?” he says.
“It is a retrograde, reactionary worldview, which is opposed to any kind of advance, which does not want to live in the agility of the future and in the permanent challenges that this implies”, he adds.
The report provides a historical overview of the singer, recalling the period in which he lived in exile in London, together with Caetano Veloso, during the military dictatorship. He also talks about the songs he composed in the city, the historic show he did at the first edition of the Glastonbury festival, in 1970, and Gil’s support for the English team Chelsea.
