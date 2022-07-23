Globo despairs at Ivete Sangalo’s failure and appeals

In order not to come across a low rating for Ivete Sangalo, Globo scheduled a super production for Sunday afternoon

The premiere of “Pipoca da Ivete” is expected for next Sunday (24) with great expectations, and Globo has prepared a whole dome to prevent Ivete Sangalo suffer from low ratings. The network prepared the exhibition of a great success of the cinema to leverage the track.

The platinum-selling cast the 2019 live-action Aladdin to air on “Maximum Temperature.” The Hollywood production, with strong appeal among children, has never been shown on open TV, hence the expectation.

PLANS FOR THE FUTURE

Recorded and with popular appeal, Ivete Sangalo’s program could become one of the biggest bets on Sundays, beating out attractions that are successful in competition. There is an expectation that “Pipoca da Ivete” will become live depending on the public’s response.

According to Alessandro Lo-Bianco, from the program “A Tarde é Sua”, the intention is to transform the brunette into a name with the same impact as Luciano Huck on Sundays. In the direction, she is seen with good eyes for her talent and charisma, always praised by viewers.

Notícias da TV also reported that the debut of the attraction ended another program of the group, “Música Boa Ao Vivo”, by Multishow, which only resurrected its good audience numbers under the command of Rainha do Axé. Without it, the development of a new season is uncertain.

CAREER CHANGES

Ivete Sangalo told the Extra newspaper about her new debut: “I have coherence and understanding. This is the moment when I want to do a TV show. Will I have to abandon other plans? Yup. But I know what the priorities are. In a natural movement, people organize themselves. I don’t need to throw anything away, everything will fall into place based on your real need”.