Globo issues a note about Manoel Soares’ permanence in the program ‘Meeting with Patrícia Poeta’

It seems that the public even ‘adopted’ the journalist Manoel Soares. Unlike Patrícia Poeta, Manoel has pleased viewers of the program Encontro com Patrícia Poeta, which was previously presented by journalist Fátima Bernardes. After rumors circulated about the journalist’s future and the public asked him to have more space, the broadcaster spoke out.

The indignation got bigger when the program took only the name of the presenter. “How embarrassing the situation of Manoel Soares. He is on the side while Patrícia Poeta receives flowers and has his name shouted by the audience”, commented a fan of “Encontro”. Globo’s press office stressed that, since the announcement of changes to Globo’s programming, with “Super Manhãs”, it was announced that “the program is presented by Patrícia Poeta, in the company of Manoel Soares”.

Globo denies that there are plans to make any changes to the program at the moment, but left viewers informed that the two may not appear on stage together. “As has happened before, eventually, due to major events or events, Manoel or Patrícia will be able to do external anchors, which is already part of the dynamics of the attraction”, said the press office of the note.

The duo took charge of the program on July 4th and since the premiere, the public has pointed out that Manoel is more off than when the program was presented by Fátima Bernardes. Last Monday (18), TV Globo came out in defense of presenter Patrícia Poeta after numerous criticisms of the new commander of the Meeting. It all started when a viewer of the show decided to praise the veteran's performance – which is an exception, given the explosion of mean comments. "I'm just loving our 'Encounter' mornings with Patrícia Poeta", said the fan. The profile of the carioca station ignored all the criticisms and responded to the publication in question with praise: "It's been a delight to spend the mornings with Patricia! She's a sweetheart and always puts on a show".