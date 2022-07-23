Globo uses Tony Ramos to curb moral harassment at the station

One of Globo’s most respected actors, Tony Ramos, who has been with the network for 45 years, is the protagonist of an internal campaign to curb moral harassment within the channel. This column of splash had access to the video that circulated in the last week among the employees.

“To demand, to demand for results, feedbacks. All this is part of the game, of course it does. Now, going beyond the limits, disrespecting, is not possible. But it is not possible”, begins Tony Ramos in the video.

The actor, who walks behind the scenes of soap operas and Globo studios as he speaks, continues: “The fundamental thing is for us to know that the work environment is made with us together, respecting each other, growing together. our Code of Ethics. Moral harassment, Globo does not tolerate. And compliance is here for you, every day.”

Globo, in recent years, has collected some public complaints of moral harassment, investigated by the broadcaster’s compliance department.

Among them, two cases that have recently gained repercussion: the first, involving actors Marcius Melhem and Dani Calabresa, and the second, behind the scenes of the soap opera “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, in which the Public Ministry of Labor of Rio de Janeiro (MPT -RJ) opened an investigation to investigate even an alleged practice of racism against actresses.

Searched for this column splashGlobo sent a note explaining its compliance department and the creation of the internal campaign.

“An internal campaign was launched about Grupo Globo’s compliance program, with the objective of talking directly, clearly and transparently with employees, reinforcing concepts, clarifying doubts and renewing guidelines so that their questions are welcomed and heard during their journey. in the Group”, says the note.

Read Globe’s full statement:

Implemented by Grupo Globo in 2015, the compliance program and the Code of Ethics and Conduct reflect the ethical principles that must be observed by the company. In search of constant improvement and to accompany the evolution of Brazilian society, Grupo Globo regularly updates its main policies, so that the guidelines that guide the performance of its employees are permanently in line with our values ​​and with the best practices of governance in the corporate environment. In this way, the most recent revision of the Code of Ethics and Conduct incorporates lessons learned from the daily practice of compliance over the last six years into the document, also attentive to the best references in the market and to society’s discussions. This movement reinforces the company’s commitment to ethics and integrity, seeking an increasingly fair, safe and welcoming environment. As part of this initiative, an internal campaign was also launched on Grupo Globo’s compliance program, with the objective of speaking directly, clearly and transparently with employees, reinforcing concepts, clarifying doubts and renewing guidelines so that their questions are accepted. and heard during their journey in the Group. The idea is for the company to permanently address this issue, with various actions, reaffirming its values ​​by seeking a culture based on open dialogue and active listening, in addition to a more diverse, inclusive space that generates trust between employees and the company. .