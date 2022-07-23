Government makes third blockade of the year and locks in another BRL 6.74 billion from the 2022 Budget | Economy

The Ministry of Economy announced this Friday (22) an additional block of BRL 6.74 billion in this year’s Budget. In practice, the measure further reduces the funds allocated to ministries.

The technical term for the lockdown is “contingency,” and Friday’s announcement represents the third cut this year. The government adopts the measure to comply with the spending ceiling rule, which limits federal spending to the previous year’s inflation.

The additional block will serve, mainly, for the government to fit into the budget the costs of the Paulo Gustavo Law and the salary floor for community health agents, which came into force in the first half of this year (see below).

Information on the new blockade is contained in the “Bimonthly Report on the Evaluation of Income and Expenses”, which will be published in an extra edition of the “Official Gazette”.

The document assesses, among other items, whether a block of funds is necessary to comply with tax rules.

While the government announces the blocking of resources, claiming that it needs to meet the spending ceiling, the Executive has been releasing – outside the ceiling – billions of dollars to boost social programs only until the end of the year.

The measures are part of the pre-election package created by the PEC Kamikaze, enacted by Congress last week.

The expenditure created by the amendment amounts to R$ 41.2 billion and corresponds to an increase in Auxílio Brasil, Auxílio-Gás and the Alimenta Brasil program, as well as including transfers to the states for tax incentives for ethanol and to guarantee public transport of free for seniors.

The new lock was necessary because there was increase in estimated mandatory spending subject to the spending capdespite recent records in tax and contribution collections.

The blockade should mainly affect so-called discretionary expenditures, that is, non-compulsory expenditures. The government can cut these spending to meet the ceiling. It is money available for investment and funding of the public machine.

Ana Flor: Blocking of budget resources must be above BRL 5 billion

Culture and health salary floor

The blockade of R$ 6.74 billion made in optional expenses will serve for the government to pay, mainly, two new mandatory expenses: cultural incentives and the minimum salary of community health agents.

As Congress overrode the veto of the Paulo Gustavo Law, the federal government will spend R$ 3.9 billion in transfers to states and municipalities to help the cultural sector for losses related to the pandemic.

The government will still transfer another R$ 2.24 billion to states and municipalities to meet the minimum wage for community health workers. Congress amended the Constitution in May to set a floor of two minimum wages for the category.

The Ministry of Economy did not say whether the blockade of R$ 6.74 billion will also affect the so-called “secret budget” – parliamentary amendments of free indication.

The details of which ministries will suffer the restriction of funds will be disclosed in the government decree that schedules the execution of the Budget. This text needs to be published in the “Official Gazette” by next Friday (29).

The contingency announced this Friday is the third carried out this year.

The first, in March, was R$ 1.72 billion on the rapporteur’s amendments, known as “secret budget”.

The second block, in May, was BRL 6.96 billion, down from BRL 8.2 billion initially announced.