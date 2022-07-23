Government says it negotiates cheaper fuel imports

On a visit to a fuel station in Brasília to monitor the latest price drop, President Jair Bolsonaro and the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, announced this Friday, 22, negotiations with other countries for the import of fuel. cheaper.

“We are with several other countries contacted for us to buy cheaper diesel. It is the new policy that we are implementing, it is not easy to move a lobby as powerful as the fuel one,” said the president, without specifying which nations they are.

“We contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and asked in which countries there are restrictions and international sanctions. In all countries where there are no sanctions, Brazil is getting in touch and checking the possibility of exporting,” added Sachsida.

Bolsonaro had already announced negotiations with Russia for the import of diesel. “My relationship with the Russian government is not good, it is exceptional,” the president declared at the gas station. “Our contact with Putin is 10, excellent,” continued the chief executive, who has already declared a position of neutrality in the war with Ukraine. “Soon we will have the cheapest fuel in the world, excluding producing countries and with refineries”.