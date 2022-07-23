Granddaughter of Chico Buarque and daughter of Carlinhos Brown reveals personal curiosities

Clara Buarque, daughter of Carlinhos Brown and granddaughter of Chico Buarqueopened up about his personal life, and made a series of revelations on social media. On her Instagram account, the 23-year-old actress and singer opened a box of questions and asked questions from netizens.

“When I was little, I played a lot of football and I was toothy. So, at school, my nickname was Ronaldinha. I’ve always been a flamengo player, I’ve been on the field a few times. I was addicted to football. And in Salvador, they call me Cacá, which is my nickname to this day.”she said.

Carlinhos Brown’s daughter and Chico Buarque’s granddaughter still was sincere in commenting on her preferences with men: “Sincerity and attitude, and a beer belly also goes well”said the famous.

Clara Buarque, then, also confessed to three unusual quirks she has: “I have a habit of saying everything I feel, I don’t like to keep anything, I always put it out! Sometimes even too much. Listening to loud music in the shower and when I’m driving. Mania for organizing things, everything I see messed up I want to put away or throw away. I have a ring!” said.

Clara Buarque

