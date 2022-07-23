Grazi Massafera shows her baby who was born weighing more than 4kg

Grazi Massafera displays a photograph of her newborn daughter and enchants: “My big baby”

The actress Thank you Massafera showed off a beautiful record of her newborn baby that left fans delighted. The famous was married to the actor Cauã Reymond, for about six years. Together they were the parents of a girl, named Sofia, who is now 10 years old.

They separated in 2013, despite this, both continue to maintain a good relationship in the name of raising the heiress. After her parents’ separation, Sofia usually spends part of her days at each of them’s homes.

Recently, the girl accompanied Cauã and his stepmother, the digital influencer Mariana Goldfarb, on a pleasant trip to Sicily, southern Italy. Mariana and Sofia are very close, it is no wonder that while the two were walking through the Italian city, the influencer shared the beautiful moments with her stepdaughter.

It seems, Thank you Massafera and Cauã’s current wife also get along well. This is because, in June, the artist celebrated her 40th birthday and received a beautiful tribute from the influencer. On the occasion, Mariana reinforced the partnership between them by making a point of sending a happy birthday message to the actress.

Thank you Massafera is always present on social media and is immensely proud of her little girl. On Thursday afternoon (21), the actress took advantage of the nostalgia of the famous “tbts” and recalled several moments of the heiress. After all, Thursday is the day of Throwback Thursdaydate used by many on the internet to share old or newer memories.

In one of the images, Grazi shows a photograph of her daughter, when she was still a baby. And highlighted how the girl was born big! The girl, who is the only heir of the actress, came into the world weighing more than 4 kg. Very emotional, the artist melts for her firstborn. “TBT my new born baby 4,200 kilos”, commented the doting mother.

