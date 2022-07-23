“Great detail”, says Gkay about actor Rômulo Arantes’ penis

Gkay made some revelations about actor Rômulo Arantes during a participation in the podcast Quem Pode, Pod. In the conversation with Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme, she remembered the time she recorded a series with the actor for Netflix.

“When I saw Rômulo Arantes, I said: God is perfect”, said the influencer. To get more information from Gkay, Fernanda recalled that the actor “has an interesting detail”.

“And quite interesting. It’s not a detail, it’s a huge detail. Great, great, great detail. And you can add a lot of detail”, highlighted Gessica Kayane. She then explained how she found out more about the actor’s intimacy. “Romulo doesn’t wear underwear, people. The truth is this. So one hour or another he was sitting there on the floor and the shorts didn’t fit”, he detailed.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (1) Gessica Kayane Rocha de Vasconcelos, known as GKay, born in 1992, is a youtuber, digital influencer and actress. Born in Solânea, in the interior of Paraíba, the young woman gained notoriety after launching Farofa da GKay, an event to celebrate her birthday.Reproduction / Instagram *****Foto-gkay-in fluenter (4) The influencer began her career in 2013, recording videos at the encouragement of family members. According to her, her great inspiration was Whindersson NunesReproduction / Instagram *****Foto-gkay-in fluenter (1) Nicknamed GKay by a friend who thought her name was too long, Gessica Kayane took the internet by storm with her humorous content and trendy events.Reproduction / Vinícius Schmidt / Metropolis / Publicity ****Foto-gkay-in fluenter (14) As soon as he started working with content production, he conquered a multitude of fans. In 2017, he even launched his first stand-up tour through several states in the Northeast, resulting in invitations from celebrities to participate in projects.Instagram/Play *****Foto-gkay-in fluenter (18) In the same year, he made the first Farofa da GKay, when he celebrated his 25th birthday. In spite of being smaller than the most recent, the party caused a lot of talk on the internet. In the face of the uproar, the influencer’s name became increasingly popularGyka Clothing/Disclosure ****Foto-gkay-in fluenter (12) In 2019, Gessica was invited by Whindersson Nunes to participate in the program Os Roni, from Multishow, where she played the character Jennyfer. The following year, the young woman recorded her first film for a streaming platform for movies and series.Photo: Iude *****Foto-gkay-in fluenter (7) In 2021, the influencer’s second film aired. In the same year, Gessica stopped the internet after bringing together famous and big names of content creators to celebrate her 29th birthday at Farofa da GKayReproduction / Instagram *****Foto-gkay-in fluenter (13) The event, which dominated the news in the world of celebrities, cost no less than R$ 2.8 million and was marked by several blows, kisses and reconciliations. At the time, searches for the term GKay and Farofa da GKay increased by 5,000% during the three days of the party.reproduction *****Foto-gkay-in fluenter (15) Farofa’s repercussion is so great that, in an interview with journalist Leo Dias, GKay revealed a 50% increase in the cache. Over time, Gessica has become one of the most successful digital influencers in the business. Today, it even has a millionaire profit, according to DiasInstagram/Play *****Foto-gkay-in fluenter (2) With money and fame came the proceedings. GKay has never hidden being a fan of beauty, however, recently, she started to receive haters for the amount of face procedures and body modifications.reproduction *****Foto-gkay-in fluenter (16) The controversies don’t stop there. Despite having claimed, at the beginning of his career, that he was inspired by Whindersson Nunes, the comedians ended up fighting after working together. According to Tirulipa, the confusion was motivated by ego.Instagram/Play *****Foto-gkay-in fluenter (19) In addition to Whindersson, GKay was also strange with Carlinhos Maia. The fight between the two even lasted three years and the reason would have been the girl’s jealousy with Maia’s husband. In the last Farofa, however, everything was settled between the twoPlayback / Instagram ****Foto-gkay-in fluenter (17) In an interview with Folha de S.Paulo, Gkay revealed that he likes to be “like Kylie Jenner”. She also claimed that her productions need to be referenced by the Kardashians, the world’s best-known socialite clan.Instagram/Play *****Foto-gkay-in fluenter (3) The influencer also commented: “These outdated divas, Rihanna, Madonna, passed. The new generation is me, Luara Fonseca [youtuber]Deolane Bezerra and Kylie”Instagram reproduction *****Foto-gkay-in fluenter (10) Recently, during São João da Thay, promoted by influencer Thaynara OG, Gkay hugged a reporter from Rede TV’s A Tarde É Sua program and criticized the programming. “Shit show”, she said in response to Sônia Abraão’s comment. The presenter had detonated the influencer for the amount spent on the last farofaPlayback / Instagram ****Foto-gkay-in fluenter (9) In addition, the influencer would have left a bad impression with her demands to participate in the Thaynara OG event. The Splash portal disclosed that one of the requests was that their hotel would have to be facing the sea. The hotel in question, in fact, was more luxurious than the one owned by Thaynara, who owned the party.Disclosure 0

In the chat, Giovanna Ewbank also recalled that at the time she worked on Malhação with Rômulo, he was the catcher type. “He took every girl in the cast, including me“, revealed.