Group of 1,400 lawyers signs letter in support of Bolsonaro

A group of 1,400 lawyers released a note in defense of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) due to criticism received by the Chief Executive after criticizing the STF (Federal Supreme Court), the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and the electronic voting machines in a meeting. with ambassadors, on Monday (18.Jul.2022). According to them, Bolsonaro is suffering violence and political persecution and being prevented from “exercise its democratic mandate. Read the full note (513 KB) with the names of the lawyers.

For jurists, Bolsonaro’s speeches “constitute only criticisms, suggestions and opinions about the facts of public knowledge of Brazilian society“. In the note, published on Thursday (July 21), the lawyers say they understand that in the speech “there was no offense to the electoral law”, and that there is noany material or formal indication that he has committed unlawful acts that give rise to the opening of criminal proceedings, or of a political-administrative nature to open an impeachment process, improbity administrative“.

Listed attacks “with baseless accusations and without just cause” which lawyers associate with the president, such as “moral harassment that dehumanizes your condition as a human being” and media censorship, professionals ask, while “true defenders of democracy“, that citizens come out in defense of Bolsonaro. They suggest that mobilization be done, for example, in WhatsApp groups, Telegram, family gatherings and churches.

They associate criticism with a “bureaucratic elite” without “legitimacy to speak about the Brazilian people“. In the document, it is highlighted that the electoral system “does not support auditable public counting“, an argument used by Bolsonaro to defend the printed vote. After the meeting with foreign ministers, the TSE responded, punctually, to 20 statements made by the president at the event.

The criticisms of the Brazilian electoral system made by Bolsonaro caused reactions from institutions such as the United Kingdom and United States embassies, which publicly took a stand in defense of the elections in Brazil. In addition, members of the opposition presented crime news (when people or institutions inform responsible authorities about the possibility of a crime) against the president to the STF and accused him of insinuating the possibility of a coup, if he is not reelected.

Fachin determined, on Thursday, that Bolsonaro comment on the speech within 5 days. Also on Monday, the minister said that the Electoral Justice was being attacked by “harmful narratives” at an OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) event in Paraná. Without naming names, Fachin stated that a “important public personality“disclosed”untruths” about the elections.