Haddad is confirmed candidate for the government of SP by PT | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

The Workers’ Party (PT) confirmed, in the early afternoon of this Saturday (23), at an event at the Legislative Assembly of the state (Alesp), the former mayor Fernando Haddad as its candidate for the government of the state of São Paulo in the elections of October.

The slate does not yet have a nomination for vice candidate. According to g1 columnist Ana Flor, former minister Marina Silva refused the invitation to run for vice governor on his ticket and said that she prefers to work to consolidate the Network and be a candidate for federal deputy.

“We are talking to six parties that make up this unprecedented coalition, people with great experience and a desire to help the country get out of the crisis it is in,” Haddad said on Saturday. “I believe that by the end of next week we will have a definition”.

This Saturday’s convention also approved the nomination of Márcio França (PSB) as a candidate for the Senate on the ticket with the PT. He left the race for the state government on the 8th. The PSB is part of the Brasil da Esperança Federation, along with PT, PV and PCdoB. PT is also negotiating the entry of Psol, which will still define its entry.

The event also had the participation of Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), candidate for vice president on the ticket with Lula, and his wife Maria Lúcia Alckmin.

In the latest Datafolha poll, on June 30, Haddad led with 34%.

“Wait for the most democratic government from the point of view of the participation of women in this state,” said Haddad.

The party will run in the elections with 71 candidates for federal deputies and 95 for state deputies.

Elections: party conventions start this Wednesday (20)

Elections: see who are the pre-candidates for the governments of the 26 states and the DF

2 of 3 This Saturday’s convention also approved the nomination of Márcio França (PSB) as a candidate for the Senate. — Photo: TV Globo This Saturday’s convention also approved the nomination of Márcio França (PSB) as a candidate for the Senate. — Photo: TV Globo

Haddad holds a degree in law from the University of São Paulo (USP). Also at USP, he became a master in economics, with a specialization in political economy, in 1990, and a doctor of philosophy in 1996.

He was a professor of Contemporary Political Theory at the Department of Political Science at the Faculty of Philosophy, Letters and Social Sciences at USP, an investment analyst at Unibanco and a consultant at the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe).

In 2001, he took over as chief of staff at the São Paulo Municipal Finance Department during the administration of Mayor Marta Suplicy. Two years later, he became special advisor to the Minister of Planning, Guido Mantega. Afterwards, he was Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Education and became Minister of the Ministry during the administration of former President Luís Inácio Lula da Silva.

In 2012, he left office to contest the municipal elections of São Paulo. He was mayor of São Paulo from 2012 to 2016, and PT candidate for reelection, but lost to the toucan João Doria. In 2018, he was the PT’s candidate for the presidency – he had 44.87% of the votes in the second round and lost to Jair Bolsonaro (then in the PSL).

3 of 3 Haddad is confirmed candidate for the government of SP by PT — Photo: TV Globo Haddad is confirmed candidate for the government of SP by PT — Photo: TV Globo