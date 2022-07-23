Heads up! 5 symptoms that could be cancer and should be investigated

aging and the bad eating habits contribute greatly to the increase in cancer cases of the most diverse types. The good news is that most of them have treatment with a high percentage of success. We tend to ignore signals that our body transmits, but it is extremely important to observe and investigate changes, such as pain, itching, skin flaking, etc.

No matter how qualified the doctors are, they need their patients to provide all the information possible, such as when the symptoms started to get worse, if there was any change, in short, as detailed as possible.

Medical oncologists have listed 5 symptoms that could be cancer and should be investigated.

blood in the stool

This symptom can be difficult to identify because the blood can come out with a color similar to the stool, so it is important to observe the possible changes in its color, this symptom can indicate cancer in the intestine or rectum. If you have anything suspicious, see a doctor.

coughing up blood

It can indicate cancer in the lung, trachea, bronchi or larynx, do not be alarmed by any bleeding because there are other specific problems that can generate bleeding.

Vaginal bleeding after menopause

During the menopause period, bleeding is not expected, so if it does, look for a doctor as it may indicate uterine cancer, and it may also be something related to the vagina itself.

Lumps and sores in the breasts

Self-examination is very important, because in addition to identifying the nodules that you can see if it is growing, when a nodule grows it is a strong sign that it may be cancer, if associated with this you have sores on your breasts, seek medical attention as soon as possible.

spots and stains

Every mole or spot must be observed, there are several aspects to observe, which doctors call the ABC of cancer

“A” for asymmetry, cancerous spots usually do not have a symmetrical shape, that is, they have differences when analyzing their shape.

“B” with ragged edges.

“C” color, which can vary from black to blue.

“D” in diameter, cancers are usually larger than 6mm.

“E” for evolution, linked to the increase in diameter.