Health plan closes its doors and leaves users untreated in Florianópolis

Happymed health plan users are without access to the benefits of the contract after the Florianópolis unit closes its doors. Dozens of complaints have already been registered with state and municipal Procons and on a website for complaints and consumer rights. Customers report that they are untreated and have not been able to contact the company for days.

At the headquarters of the Happymed unit in Florianópolis, located on Rua São Jorge, in the Center, the doors are closed and there is no more furniture inside. Correspondence, including a lawsuit, is under the door, signaling that no one has frequented the space for some time.

Michele Pires helps her mother-in-law, Iliane Maria Marca, in a cancer treatment and went to the place to seek justifications for the plan’s refusal to attend. So far he hasn’t gotten answers.

“My mother-in-law needs to go through consultations and receive some medication. In the first month she received it and now, in the second month, the insurance simply disappeared. She went to a clinic to have the follow-up exam that she does once a month before going to the follow-up appointment, they no longer attended. She had to pay privately for an exam where the insurance company should have covered it”, regretted Michele.

Iliane also uses the plan to use a hormonal medication necessary for the treatment. At the clinic, he was informed that the insurance company was not responding if the procedure was released.

“The clinic informed that the insurance was not giving return, so it would not be attended. From one day to the next the agreement is not giving return. When she started treatment, the doctors informed her that she could not go without the drug for the next five years,” Michele said.

Michele was at the unit and recorded a video denouncing the non-attendance — Video: Michele Pires/Arquivo Personal/ND

In front of the closed-door building, the company left two contact numbers. Michele tried to get in touch, but couldn’t. O ND+ also called both numbers, but the calls went unanswered.

The Happymed health plan was created in 2020 with operations in Santa Catarina. On the institution’s website, the plan says that there are five accredited hospitals, clinics and 24-hour service. In addition to Florianópolis, the agreement has services in Balneário Camboriú.

Complaints website also records complaints

On the internet, the complaint website Reclame Aqui also registers complaints from users. In the last fifteen days, 18 records were made. The main complaint is from helpless pregnant women regarding deliveries that had already been scheduled.

“My sister called yesterday on 07/08/2022 for an exam and the clinic informed that they no longer served by Happymed, so she called another clinic and got the same answer. She decided to call the maternity hospital where she would have her baby, and the maternity hospital informed her that she would no longer attend for this plan. Now she is helpless. And she will need to go to the SUS, since she already had everything planned. A total disregard. We are all apprehensive about this situation”, wrote a whistleblower from São José, in Greater Florianópolis.

Another user of the plan was a week away from giving birth when she discovered that the maternity unit where she would give birth was no longer meeting the plan. “With a week to go before my baby is born, I receive the information that Happymed no longer accepts the maternity hospital that I was going to receive and there is no other maternity unit, all this was informed by the maternity unit that I will have my baby. Now I will shell out 13,000 (reais) to have my baby in the maternity ward and the way I want it,” she wrote.

At least three other pregnant women went through the same situation and registered the complaint on the portal. The Procon of Florianópolis reported that there are open administrative processes under analysis, but that have not yet been concluded. The amount was not reported.

SC Procon said it notified the health plan to give an explanation within 20 days after a series of consumer complaints. If the deadline is not met, the company may be penalized. According to reports, the company is not providing correct, clear and accurate information regarding the services provided.

According to the state agency, among the challenges are the lack of information about maternity hospitals, hospitals, clinics and laboratories, inaccuracy in the disclosure of the deadline for authorization of exams and the absence of an effective contact for a possible cancellation of the plans.

When contacted, Happymed did not answer our calls on the phones available on the website. On social networks, the Plano Happymed profile continues to publish daily, but has blocked comments on posts.

The creator of Happymed also did not answer calls and did not respond to messages sent by the newsroom. The space remains open for response.