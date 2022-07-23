Heineken is offering more than 130 job openings in several states: check it out

Heineken has 136 new job opportunities in Brazil for those who want to work with a formal contract. See how to apply.

THE Heineken has new job opportunities for those who need to work with a formal contract. There are 136 vacancies spread throughout Brazil for various levels of education.

Now, the vacancies are for sectors such as commerce, finance, supply chain, technology and information services. The prerequisites required by the company vary depending on the position offered.

According to the company, the company seeks people who are interested in becoming protagonists of their careers, following a high performance brand culture.

What are the job openings at Heineken?

Most of the positions offered by the brewery are for the sales area, however, there are vacancies for other sectors. There are also some opportunities for Young Apprentices. Check out some of the options below:

Delivery Assistant;

Logistics Assistant;

JR Laboratory Analyst;

Demand Planning Analyst;

Assist Vehicles;

Distribution Center Coordinator;

Digital Experience Consultant;

Regional Sales Executive;

Brand Ambassador;

Sales manager;

Logistics Supervisor;

Production operator;

Logistics operator;

Electrical Technician;

Promoter Trade Execution;;

Safety technician;

Validator.

Seller.

What are the benefits offered?

The company did not disclose salary compensation and the additional benefits are almost the same for all positions. Everyone is entitled to:

Food vouchers;

Transport;

Health care;

Dental care;

Life insurance;

Private pension;

Fuel allowance;

Academic assistance;

Depending on the vacancy offered, there is the possibility of working as a home office.

How to apply?

If you are interested and want to apply for the vacancies offered by the brewery, check out the step-by-step guide below:

Access the company’s careers website;

Check the vacancies carefully;

Then click on the chosen position

Read the vacancy information;

Finally, click on “Apply Now”.

After registering, follow the instructions on the website to complete the registration process. After the curricular pre-selection, it is possible for Heineken to call for interviews, tests and dynamics with the successful candidates.

About Heineken

Heineken is a Dutch brewery and was created in 1863 in the city of Amsterdam. There are more than 170 breweries available in more than 70 countries with around 85 thousand employees.

The establishments are installed from north to south in Brazil, they are common stores, microbreweries and distribution centers. Now, there are more than 13 thousand employees in the company working on Brazilian soil.

Image: DNieuwland / Shutterstock.com