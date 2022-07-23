Heitor Martins, the ‘Pit Bitoca’, is kidnapped and spends five days in captivity – Zoeira

the comedian Heitor Martins, 52, which made the iconic character “Pit Bitoca”, from Zorra Total, was kidnapped and spent five days in captivity. He was released this Thursday (21) and used social media to tell about the moments of terror.

“I was kidnapped, I stayed five days in captivity, they even burned my car, robbed my house, but thank God, I’m fine, I’m alive and stronger now, with all your affection. So, everything is fine, thank God,” said the comedian.

according to the website splashof wow, he was kidnapped after going on a date through a dating app. Upon arriving at the agreed place, he was surprised by four men.

The São Paulo Public Security Secretariat said that Martins had to give all his card passwords and hand over the house key. After being released, the actor underwent forensic examinations. The case is at the São José dos Campos Sectional Police Station.

Actor denies ‘tinder scam’

According to the interpreter of “Pit Bitoca”, he did not fall into the “tinder scam”. Martins said he went to a found marked with a woman, but says he never saw her, having been abducted before.

“There was nothing big. There was no Tinder scam. They’re creating things in their heads. I went to São José dos Campos to meet a girl from Tinder. Then I was caught there and I didn’t even end up meeting the girl. That was it. […] I went to meet a girl on Tinder, but it’s not a scam, ‘I fell for the scam’. I don’t know either..”, she says.