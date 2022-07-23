‘Hidden agent’ has Chris Evans as the most despicable villain of his career: ‘he doesn’t see himself that way’ | Movie theater

Few actors in Hollywood have managed to reinvent themselves as completely as Chris Evans. After years behind the shield of America’s nicest hero, he now plays the most sadistic character of his career in “Hidden Agent”.

In the film, which premieres this Friday (22) on Netflix, he reunites with the directors of the last two “Captain America” ​​and “Avengers”, Joe and Anthony Russo, to bring a mercenary to life without a shred of remorse.

“Yeah, Lloyd is probably the most despicable (in my career)”, says the 41-year-old American in an interview with g1.

“But then again, most villains don’t see themselves as villains. So even though he’s a despicable guy on the outside, he doesn’t see himself that way.”

For someone who initially stood out as the half-silly, half-funny cute of films like “Not an American Bullshit Anymore” (2001) and the first two “Fantastic Four”, the change in profile is nothing new.

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in a scene from 'Hidden Agent' — Photo: Disclosure

Even more so after eight years and seven productions as the star-studded super soldier dressed in the American flag. Even so, he claims that the choice of roles opposite to the good guy Steve Rogers, as the other murderous villain of “Knives and Secrets” (2019), is not on purpose.

“It’s not a conscious decision. You actually go where the good scripts are, where the good directors are, where the good actors are,” says Evans.

“Honestly, the truth is, if tomorrow came an amazing script from an amazing director and an amazing cast, and the character happened to be a good-hearted soldier, I would jump at that opportunity.”

Based on the book of the same name by Mark Greaney and with an estimated budget of US$ 200 million, “Hidden Agent” has been considered by the specialized press as the most expensive film ever produced by the video platform.

In it, Ryan Gosling (“Blade Runner 2049”) plays a spy for a secret sector of the CIA who is pursued by the agency. Lloyd Hansen, played by Evans, is the main antagonist, a mercenary who hires an almost infinite number of assassins to hunt down the hero.

With about nine action scenes full of gunfights, explosions and exhaustively choreographed fights, the directors consider it one of their most exhausting productions – surpassing even his four films at Marvel.

Ryan Gosling in a scene from 'Hidden Agent' — Photo: Disclosure

“I think one of the reasons we trust the Russos so much is that they have a really good internal barometer of what works and what doesn’t. And if they really want to push the envelope, it’s for a good reason,” says Evans.

In addition to reuniting Evans with the directors, “Hidden Agent” is full of reunions. The actor acts again alongside Ana de Armas, with whom he shared the scene in “Between Knives and Secrets”.

The Cuban actress returns to work with Gosling, with whom she was in “Blade Runner 2049” (2017), and, although they don’t get to be on the scene together, she is also part of another cast with Wagner Moura, partner of “Sergio” (2019) and “Wasp Network” (2020).

Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling in a scene from 'Hidden Agent' — Photo: Disclosure

And if Evans makes his second villain in a row since leaving Marvel, since in “Lightyear” (2022) he only lends the voice to the hero, Ana also embodies a character similar to another recent work.

In “Hidden Agent”, she plays Dani Miranda, a CIA agent allied with the protagonist – a description that could almost describe Paloma, the spy who stole her little screen time in “007: No Time to Die” (2021) .

Wagner Moura and Ryan Gosling in a scene from 'Hidden Agent' — Photo: Disclosure

“On ‘Bond,’ it was a movie and a character that I really loved. And I had a lot of fun with her. But the nature of the character was also that she had no training. That was the first big thing about her. And, because of that. , I was in the movie for like 15 minutes or so,” jokes the 34-year-old actress.

“It was a lot of fun. But I felt like when I spoke to the Russos and they offered me this role, this was my chance to really delve into it. Learn and enjoy the process. Learn the training, and the shooting, and the action. And the dangerous scenes. Everything.”