‘House of the Dragons’ trailer released by HBO Max

To the delight of fans of Game of Thrones, finally, the trailer of spin off of the series was released by HBO Maxwhich is entitled House of the Dragon. In it, we can see one of the greatest wars in the history of Westeros.

For those who want to check out the trailer, it can be found on the official profile of HBO Max Brasil (@HBOMaxBR) on the Twitter platform. Check out:

All dragons roar as one.

the trailer of #ACasaDoDragon has arrived. #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/1fznSDFMTU — HBO Max Brasil (@HBOMaxBR) July 20, 2022

The production and script of the series “House of the Dragon” was under the command and responsibility of George RR Martin and Ryan Condal.

As far as the main cast is concerned, it will feature Paddy Considine (Blitz) as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke (Player #1) as Alicent Hightower and Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Based on one of George RR Martin’s books, “Fire and Blood”, “House of the Dragon” is a prequel to “Game of Thrones”, where we will contemplate the narration of the story related to the conquests in Westeros, popularly known as “Dance with Dragons” (Dance of the Dragons).

Check out the synopsis below

“Set more than 200 years before the events of the original series, we follow the civil war that unfolds as half-brothers Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) vie for the throne following the death of their father Viserys I. (Paddy Considine). Rhaenyra is the eldest daughter, however, Aegon is the son of a second marriage, which leads to growing tension between two Targaryen clans over who has the true right to the throne. As described in Game of Thrones, at the time when the Targaryen family ruled the 7 kingdoms, the house was known for its imposing dragons, which like the family, ended up practically extinct after the internal conflict.”