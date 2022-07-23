how did ‘broken’ Barcelona sign Lewandowski?

“It’s not just Robert. They have a lot of new players now. I honestly don’t know how that’s possible. It’s the only club in the world that can sign players even if they don’t have money. It’s kind of weird and crazy.”
The outburst made by Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann after losing their most important player to Barcelona, striker Robert Lewandowski, raises a question that the entire football world is asking.
How is it possible that Barça, a team mired in debt and which, just a year ago, had to get rid of Lionel Messi because they didn’t have room on their payroll for such a star, are hiring so much this transfer window?
The culés spent 58 million euros (R$ 324.4 million) with Brazilian attacking midfielder Raphinha (ex-Leeds United) and another 45 million euros (R$ 251.8 million) to have Lewandowski, a two-time champion of the award. of the best player in the world offered by FIFA.
In addition, they attracted to Spain the Danish defender Andreas Christensen and the Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié, who were out of contract at Chelsea and Milan, respectively.
And President Joan Laporta is still not 100% satisfied with the reinforcements that have landed in Catalonia. The club continues to negotiate with Chelsea for full-backs César Azpilicueta (right) and Marcos Alonso (left).
Barcelona only managed to dive hard in search of reinforcements in the Mercado da Bola because they managed to improve their economic situation a little, at least in the short term.
The Spotify deal will inject 440 million euros (almost BRL 2.5 billion) into its accounts over the next 12 years: that’s 280 million euros (BRL 1.6 billion) for the master sponsorship deal valid for four seasons and a further €160 million (R$893 million) for the Camp Nou naming rights until 2034.
The negotiation of 25% of its television rights with La Liga with an American investment fund yielded another 474.5 million euros (R$ 2.6 billion). And there was also a loan of 155 million euros (R$ 864.5 million).
That is, through marketing contracts that did not exist until a year ago and contestable financial maneuvers, Barcelona’s management took a total of 1.1 billion euros (R$ 6.1 billion) of new money.
If it had a more conservative management (or conscious, not to use euphemisms), the Catalan club would use this most of that money to ease its debt, which has already exceeded 1 billion euros (R$ 5.6 billion).
But Barça preferred to adopt a model that we, who are used to Brazilian football, know very well. Adopt the philosophy that debt is a problem for the future and continue to spend “as if there is no tomorrow”.
The board’s bet is that, if it has a winning team again, the club will considerably increase its revenue. With that, you will have enough cash to pay what you owe (or, at least, the installments of what you owe) without having to stop investing in football.
But this is a shot in the dark. If the strategy goes wrong, Barcelona will come out of this period even more indebted than it came in and will have spent a good part of the negotiation margin it had to try to get back on its feet.
Spanish runner-up last season, the blaugrana team officially opens its participation in 2022/23 on August 13, against Rayo Vallecano, at Camp Nou, already for the first round of La Liga.
For now, the team led by Xavi Hernández has been playing preparatory friendlies. The culés drew with the modest Olot (1-1) and thrashed Inter Miami 6-0. This morning, they will face the classic against Real Madrid. Then he still faces Juventus, New York Red Bulls and Pumas.