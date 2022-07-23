how did ‘broken’ Barcelona sign Lewandowski?

“It’s not just Robert. They have a lot of new players now. I honestly don’t know how that’s possible. It’s the only club in the world that can sign players even if they don’t have money. It’s kind of weird and crazy.”

The outburst made by Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann after losing their most important player to Barcelona, ​​striker Robert Lewandowski, raises a question that the entire football world is asking.

How is it possible that Barça, a team mired in debt and which, just a year ago, had to get rid of Lionel Messi because they didn’t have room on their payroll for such a star, are hiring so much this transfer window?

The culés spent 58 million euros (R$ 324.4 million) with Brazilian attacking midfielder Raphinha (ex-Leeds United) and another 45 million euros (R$ 251.8 million) to have Lewandowski, a two-time champion of the award. of the best player in the world offered by FIFA.

In addition, they attracted to Spain the Danish defender Andreas Christensen and the Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié, who were out of contract at Chelsea and Milan, respectively.