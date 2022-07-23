How you hold a pen could be a sign or symptom of Alzheimer’s disease

the disease of Alzheimer’s It is very common, especially among the elderly. In some cases it manifests silently, while in other people it shows signs and symptoms. symptoms. Therefore, today we list the main Alzheimer’s disease symptoms and how to pay attention to these characteristics.

What is Alzheimer’s Disease?

Alzheimer’s is characterized by the progressive loss of mental function. This disease is also commonly associated with a type of dementia, so both are described as degeneration of brain tissue, with loss of nerve cells.

The most worrying aspect is its slow progression, since this factor makes its diagnosis difficult. Therefore, it is very important to carry out periodic medical consultations, to carry out an early diagnosis.

Thus, the main consequences are associated with cognitive decline and impairment of Activities of Daily Living (ADLs). Therefore, the way you hold the pen can be described as a sign of cognitive decline and a possible diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

What are the signs and symptoms?

Alzheimer’s symptoms can be described in four stages. However, the most common is the forgetting of recent events. In stage I there are changes in memory, personality and skills in time and space. In stage II, speech and movement coordination are compromised, in addition to difficulties in performing simple tasks.

Stages III and IV are considered the most severe and symptoms include progressive motor impairment, resistance to performing daily activities and bed restriction, respectively.

A picture of mental confusion and impairment of other mental functions may also be observed. As a consequence, there is a difficulty in communicating from the understanding of languages.

How to prevent Alzheimer’s?

Although there is still no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, much can be done to avoid this diagnosis. With this, it is important to maintain an active and healthy life, being essential to have a balanced diet, to practice physical exercise, to avoid alcohol consumption, not to smoke and to avoid stress.