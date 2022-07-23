Hyundai HB20 2023 will also have N Line version like Creta

When Hyundai unveiled the Creta N Line in Brazil, the brand said that the sports division was entering our market and that it would not be the first (and not the only) model of the brand. The next and most logical addition to the family will be the Hyundai HB20 N Line as one of the likely new additions to the 2024 compact hatch line.

Revealed by Motor1, Hyundai’s plan is to launch the HB20 N Line in 2023, possibly as a 2024 line. of name. It was born as Spicy, changed to R Spec and in recent times it was just Sport.

Just like its rival Chevrolet Onix RS and its cousin Creta N Line, the Hyundai HB20 N Line will only have visual changes and a small touch on mechanics. Exclusive bumpers with a sportier look will mark deeper design changes than the sporty variants of the hatch so far.

The front grille should receive a new weave, while the side will be marked by new wheels and a side skirt. There will be, as usual, airfoil and false exhaust. The Hyundai i20 N Line in the photo below will serve as an inspiration. After all, the HB20’s own restyling was already heavily inspired by the i20.

N Line and N

The mechanical part will have no surprises: the HB20 N Line will be equipped with a 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbo engine with 120 hp and 17.5 kgfm of torque. The question is whether Hyundai will give the sports model a chance to have a six-speed manual gearbox or whether it will keep the offer with an automatic transmission only. Suspension can get a new hit, as can steering.

What doesn’t hurt to dream is with a real HB20 N. There in Europe, the i20 N is equipped with Tucson’s 1.6 turbo engine, but with a different setup. It delivers 204 hp and 28 kgfm of torque. It reaches 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds. This engine in the HB20 could deliver even better results because it is lighter. It would be a great rival for the VW Polo GTS.

