Striker spoke in mixed zone after 3-0 win over Urawa Red Diamonds

O Paris Saint-Germain beat Urawa Red Diamonds 3-0 this Saturday (23) for the second friendly match in the pre-season played in Japan. Neymar entered the second half and gave a ‘magical’ pass to build the play for the third goal.

In passing through the mixed zone after the match, the ace wasted sincerity and said he did not know what plans the Parque dos Príncipes club has in relation to him.

“I still want to stay at the club. So far the club hasn’t told me anything so I don’t know what their plans are for me“, shot.

In recent weeks, PSG has addressed the Manchester City about a possible negotiation by the Brazilian. However, the English club was not interested.

The coach Christophe Galtier praised the performance of shirt 10 in training and said he was happy in the French capital.

“He’s working well, he looks happy to me too, he’s very fit. I talked about his situation at a press conference. After what will happen in the near future, when the transfer market closes, I don’t know. We announce his departure, we announce that he stays. But he doesn’t seem bothered by everything that can be said about him and his situation at the club, through training, and the joy he has.“, said the coach.