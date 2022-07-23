“I saved so much for what, huh”







Gabi Lopes remembers party in celebration of the 1st time Photo: Instagram/@gabilopess / Celebrities and Celebrities

The digital influencer Gabi Lopes, 27, revealed that she had a barbecue in celebration of the loss of her virginity, when she was 19 years old. The fact was recalled by her during her participation in the podcast “PodDelas”, presented by Boo Unzueta and Tata Estaniecki on YouTube.

Gabi, who is also an actress, first recalled that she opened a company when she was just 15 years old, with Dudu Surita and actor Emílio Eric Surita, sons of Emílio Surita, presenter of the program “Pânico”. “I didn’t have sex, I was a virgin, but I had a company,” she told the hosts.

‘

The influencer then said that she lost her virginity at the age of 19. That’s when Tata, who is a personal friend of hers, remembered that she had a party to celebrate the 1st time.

“Barbecue of the hymen. It wasn’t me, it was my mother” – said the influencer, laughing, who in addition to explaining the situation gave more details: “It was there in Rio, with my first boyfriend. He was all skater, I was ‘colirinha’… Then I went there and lost my virginity. What did I save so much for, right?”.

She also stated that she believes that she waited this long to lose her virginity because of machismo: “I had that thought of a woman who blocked herself: ‘I don’t want to have sex with everyone, I don’t want to have sex, I want to work’. Ridiculous! It was definitely machismo. I was like: ‘I can’t give it to everyone’. And my mother would say, ‘Gabriela, what an idiot! You don’t like the beach boy? Stay with him!”.