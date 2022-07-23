In the next chapters of the novel, the savage will show that she doesn’t want to talk to her brother-in-law

After agreeing with Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) in wetlandJosé Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will look again Juma (Alanis Guillen). But calm down: this time, the firstborn of Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) will not attack the jaguar woman, but will ask for forgiveness for everything that happened before the Erica’s (Marcela Fetter) arrival in the biome.

According to information from columnist Zean Bravo, from the newspaper Extra, the former truck driver will approach while his sister-in-law is watching the waters. the heiress of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes), then, will be on the defensive and the herdsman will try to calm her down.

Even so, the savage will remain skittish and threaten her brother. young. “I don’t trust you… (…) You already tried me once… I swear I’ll kill you if you ever come near me again!“, will release the protagonist. Irandhir’s character will insist on the conversation and will apologize.

Zé Lucas will show regret for having harassed Muda’s friend (Bella Campos) and, in the sequence, will ensure that the situation will not happen again. The pawn will also say that he likes the pantaneira, but as a brother. “I couldn’t leave without your forgiveness… And brother Joventino’s. What I did, the things I said… I don’t think I’ve ever acted like that (…) I like you like a brother“, will end.