Ibovespa retreats with Wall Street, but closes with gains of 2.45% for the week; dollar is slightly higher

Interrupting five high sessions, the Ibovespa closed slightly down this Friday (22), 0.11%, at 98,924 points, following what was seen in the United States. In the week, however, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange accumulated a high of 2.45%.

In New York, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped, respectively, 0.43%, 0.93% and 1.87% – all, however, also advanced in the accumulated of the last five days.

“Technology companies, which tend to do well when interest rates are low, had strong drops due to the bad results presented”, comments Joaquim Sampaio, partner and manager at RPS Capital.

According to Sampaio, the balance sheets of Snap and Twitter (TWTR34) frustrated the consensus, coming worse than expected, and brought pessimism to the sector. The Nasdaq index had the biggest drop among US peers. The shares of the first company closed down 39.08%.

“On the other hand, we had a PMI in the United States that was much weaker than expected, which is generating pressure for interest rates to fall”, explains the manager, citing macroeconomic data publications. The income of treasuries with ten-year maturity fell 15.2 basis points to 2.756%, and that of treasuries for two years dropped 12.3 points to 2.972%.

Stephan Kautz, chief economist at EQI Asset, also highlights, even in terms of interest rates, the agreement confirmed by Russia and Ukraine regarding the supply of wheat from the latter country. “It’s good news because the food sector puts pressure on inflation all over the world. If the rise in prices on this front slows down, we could see inflation slow down soon. Wheat is down almost 6%,” he explains.

With the improvement on the interest front, the dollar lost strength worldwide. The DXY retreated 0.29% to 106.60 points. In Brazil, the commercial dollar closed stable, with an increase of 0.05%, at R$5.498 in purchases and R$5.499 in sales. During the week, the currency rose by about 1.3%.

The Brazilian currency may have suffered, in part, due to the decline in commodities, with the view of lower world growth – Brent oil closed down 0.64%, at US$ 103.20.

The yield curve, however, followed the movement seen abroad. The DIs for 2023 had their yields retreating five points, to 13.86%, and those for 2025, 20 points, to 13.24%. The DIs for 2027 had their rates down 17 points, to 13.20%. Contracts for 2029 are down 15 points to 13.30%.

Among the biggest rises on the Ibovespa, were the common shares of BRF (BRFS3), up 4.62%, surfing the downward movement of agricultural commodities, an important part of the company’s spending. Close behind came the ON of Suzano (SUZB3), with an increase of 2.78%, and those of Sabesp (SBSP3), with an increase of 2.76%.

On the negative side, the ON of IRB Brasil (IRBR3), which reported a loss in May, was down 8.26%. Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) ON shares complete the podium, with minus 4.98% and 4.56%, respectively.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related