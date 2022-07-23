In 3 years, firearms registrations increased 219% in the Legal Amazon | Policy

The murders of indigenist Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips, last June, in Vale do Javari, in Amazonas, drew attention to the violence in northern Brazil.

The Amazon no Alvo report, by the Igarapé Institute, shows that crime in the so-called Legal Amazon is aggravated by the increase in weapons in circulation in the region.

The study points out that the facilities created by the federal government in the policy of access to weapons increased by 130% the licenses for individuals in the country.

In the Legal Amazon, this access reached 219%, in the same period, between December 2018 and November 2021.

The Legal Amazon is made up of nine states: Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Mato Grosso, Pará, Rondônia, Roraima, Tocantins and part of Maranhão. The region has 772 municipalities and occupies just over 5 million km², corresponding to about 58.9% of the Brazilian territory, which has 8.5 million km².

Against the country, firearm-related deaths in the Legal Amazon grew by 4% between 2012 and 2020 — the number went from 5,537 to 5,780.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, there was a drop of 15% in the same period. It went from 40,071 to 33,993 deaths.

In 2018, Brazil had 696,909 thousand weapons registered by individuals in the control systems of the Army and Federal Police. After three years, one million more weapons were registered, totaling 1,605 million.

In the Legal Amazon, the number of weapons increased from 57,737 registered weapons in 2018 to 184,181 in 2021.

Increase in weapons and conflict in the region

For Melina Risso, research director at the Igarapé Institute, there is an environment conducive to conflict in the region.

“In a place where you have a low state presence, where you have a very high conflictive environment, firearms are a recipe for disaster.”

In 2012, 14% of registered firearm homicides in Brazil were committed in the Legal Amazon. Eight years later it’s 17%.

The research also draws attention to the skyrocketing number of weapons in the hands of hunters, shooters and collectors, the so-called CACs.

Sport shooters, for example, can have up to 60 weapons — half of which are restricted use like semiautomatic rifles.

Between 2018 and 2021, gun registrations for CACs grew by 464.4% in the states of Amazonas, Acre, Roraima and Rondônia. It was the biggest variation within the Legal Amazon. Throughout Brazil, this increase was 126%.

Hunting is prohibited in Brazil. The exception is the wild boar, an animal with little presence in the Amazon region.

According to Melina Risso, activists and professionals who work denouncing crimes in the region are the people most exposed to violence in the Legal Amazon, which takes place both in the countryside and in the cities.

“In this environment of the Amazon, with low presence of the state, with great vulnerability, what we observe is a meeting of several criminal networks. So, the scenario is very worrying, especially when we start to make a large spill of firearms , violence only tends to be more lethal,” explained Melina Risso.