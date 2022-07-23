in a new team, Jorge Jesus can find a Libertadores champion pupil again

According to journalist Gabriel Orphão, coach Jorge Jesus has another ex-Flamengo player in his sights to defend Fenerbahçe next season. After names such as Reinier, Gabigol and Gustavo Henrique were ventilated and that of Willian Arão was hired, the Turkish Club can count on the Spanish Pablo Marí for the defensive sector of the team. The player has been little used by Arsenal after returning from loan.

“Defender Pablo Marí, 2019 Libertadores champion with Flamengo, is in the sights of Jorge Jesus’ Fenerbahçe. The Turkish Club has already presented a proposal for the Spanish staff, which gave the “ok” for the negotiation. Now, the conversations with Arsenal remain.”, revealed the Flamengo sectorist in Jornal O Dia. His contract with Arsenal runs until June 2024.

The 28-year-old defender arrived at Arsenal in early 2020 for six million euros paid to Flamengo. For the main team, the player has 22 matches and a goal scored. Due to injuries, he was not used as much by coach Mikel Arteta and in 2021-22 he was loaned to the Udinese team, where he played for 15 matches. Back with the Gunners, he played in the English team’s pre-season games in the United States.

For Flamengo, Jorge Jesus and Pablo Marí worked together during the year 2019, considered magical for Rubro-Negro, with the titles of the Brazilian Championship and the Copa Libertadores. Alongside Rodrigo Caio, the Spaniard was the absolute starter in the defense during the period he spent in the team. There were 30 matches with the Flamengo shirt and three goals scored.

At the moment, Rubro-Negro has names like Pablo, David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Gustavo Henrique and Rodrigo Caio himself, who remains in the team. With three straight wins in the season, the team is in seventh place in Serie A with 27 points gained in 18 matches. The distance to the leader Palmeiras is 9 points. This Sunday (24), the team returns to the field to face Avai in Florianópolis.