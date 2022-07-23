Income Tax could be cheaper in 2023: know why

The Senate approved a bill earlier this month that deals with the deduction – until the year 2027 – of the amount paid by individuals who rent real estate in the Income Tax (IR). Therefore, the IR may become cheaper for many Brazilians soon. The project has already gone to the Chamber of Deputies.

Read more: Senate proposes correction of income tax exemption table

It is important to bear in mind that the text also provides for a exemption of 75% on the IR for the owners of the residences in question. To take advantage of the deduction, renters will have to prove they do not own any other property other than the one they are renting.

IR rent deduction

According to the proposal, the deduction does not include amounts spent on other expenses related to rent, such as the condominium fee, the Property Tax and Urban Territorial Property (IPTU) and other charges.

The idea of ​​the project is to ease the pocket of Brazilians, mainly because of the impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that has lasted until now. A survey carried out by QuintoAndar showed that Brazilian families compromise up to 40% of the rent with the rent payment.

If the text is approved, people who omit or falsify the receipt of rent can pay double the amount charged until then as a fine. That way, it would go up to 150% of the tax due.

By rule, lessors are required to declare the rent amounts, as they do with other rents, but when the rent is below R$ 1,903.99 there is no charge of tax. More than that, yes. It varies between 7.5% and 27.5%.

And in the case of renters, they are obliged to declare even though they are exempt from the charge, as this will make it possible to cross-reference the necessary data.