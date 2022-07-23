Inflation should put pressure on fans at the World Cup – 07/23/2022 – Mercado

With the high prices of TV, beer, meat and even figurines, the love of Brazilians for the shirt will be tested in this year’s World Cup. The good news is that Germany’s goal is not corrected for inflation.

Products such as television, food and beverages have accumulated double-digit increases in Brazil since the most recent World Cup, held in 2018, indicates a survey carried out by economist Bruno Imaizumi, from LCA Consultores, at the request of the Sheet.

The barbecue on match days, for example, should be saltier. From August 2018, after the end of the last World Cup, until June 2022, meats accumulated inflation of 76.79%.

The increase is higher than the advances recorded in the same period on the eve of the last World Cups–from 62.02% until June 2010, 46.28% until June 2014 and 29.95% until June 2018.

French bread, which can be a reinforcement in the menu, rose 30.45%. Beer for consumption at home also advanced in the same period: 17.37%.

Other beverages, such as soda and mineral water (23%) and fruit juice (17.38%), did not escape pressure on prices either.

The survey was produced based on data from the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index).

This year’s World Cup will be played in Qatar during an atypical period, from 21 November to 18 December. Watching the games in bars and restaurants should also cost more than in 2018 for Brazilians.

From August of that year to June 2022, beer away from home increased by 13.89%, while soda and mineral water accumulated inflation of 18.77%. Snacks advanced 33.81%, and meals rose 18.71%.

According to Imaizumi, prices were expected to rise over the four-year period. The point, points out the economist, is that inflation is more widespread at the moment compared to recent World Cup years.

As a result, the worker’s income became more fragile, and the country’s purchasing power has been losing out.

“Inflation is stronger now. It is a worldwide phenomenon at the moment, but it is affecting more economies like the Brazilian one.”

Anyone who wants to switch television sets to cheer on coach Tite and his teammates will not have refreshment either. From August 2018 to June 2022, the device accumulated inflation of 17.76%.

The equipment, according to Imaizumi, is one of this year’s highlights. This is because the television had accumulated price drops in the same comparison periods of the last three World Cups (-27.50% until June 2010, -41.33% until June 2014 and -3.98% until June 2018).

According to the economist, one of the factors that entered the field and pressured the inflation of the device was the mismatch of production chains in the pandemic.

With this disarray between supply and demand, the inputs used in the manufacture of electronic equipment rose during the health crisis.

​According to him, drinks like beer could rise more in the coming months. Pressure from production costs and resumption of consumption outside the home are identified as possible causes.

Figurines double in price

In 2022, not even the traditional World Cup figurines were able to overcome the soaring inflation. Each package will cost R$4, double the 2018 price (R$2). The subject moved social networks in recent days, with the right to laments and jokes from users.

Each pack has five stickers, and this year’s album consists of 670 stickers. That is, in a hypothetical situation, without taking into account the likely repetitions, the Brazilian would have to buy at least 134 packages to complete the collection.

The 134 kits would cost R$ 536. It is also necessary to count the album, which was priced at R$ 12 for the cheapest version.

Adding the two expenses together, the investment would reach R$ 548. The amount is equivalent to almost half a minimum wage in 2022 (R$ 1,212).

The official shirt that will be used by Brazil in the World Cup matches has not yet been released by Nike, the team’s sports equipment supplier.

Meanwhile, retail chains begin to prepare for the competition. Centauro’s website, for example, announced in recent days the pre-launch of products licensed by the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) with prices starting at R$129.99.

The IPCA does not detail, for example, the variation in the prices of sportswear. But you can see that clothing products have been rising in Brazil in recent months.

According to data collected by Imaizumi, men’s shirts and t-shirts accumulated inflation of 33.01% between August 2018 and June 2022. Women’s blouses rose 17.11%. Haberdashery items (29.34%) and fabric (28.35%), which can be used in pieces or decoration items, also became more expensive.

It remains to be seen whether or not Brazilian consumption during the World Cup will be on the back burner in the face of so many increases.