Inter share could triple, says Itaú BBA

Yadunandan Singh Business

Itaú BBA restarted its coverage of Inter after the Nasdaq listing with an ‘outperform’ recommendation and a target price of US$ 8 for the end of this year, a upside of 2.7x the screen price.

Analyst Pedro Leduc said he sees “a pent-up potential for significant profit next year.”

Leduc estimates that Inter will make a profit of R$653 million in 2023, which implies a “decent” ROE of 8% and a multiple of 9x profit.

For this year, Itaú projects a profit close to R$200 million, with an ROE of only 2%.

“We believe that the bank’s efforts to increase the NII [o spread bancário, a diferença entre a receita que o banco tem com juros e o custo dos seus depósitos] and reducing your credit risk and costs will finally begin to yield better earnings in the fourth quarter and throughout 2023,” the analyst wrote.

The analyst still expects a weak second and third quarters, affected by default. (The economy took a turn for the worse just when Inter turned on the credit tap in the second half of last year.)

Inter has been accelerating its credit card portfolio, which reached 26% of the base, and gradually increasing the interest rates of its products and the take rate from the marketplace.

In addition, “SG&A should continue to be diluted, with greater efforts by the bank in UX and less in [aquisição de] new customers and products.”

In other words: Inter today is more focused on monetizing its base than on attracting new customers.

Itaú notes that digital banks have faced a challenging macro scenario both for funding as for credit quality, but “we think Inter will be one of the winners in this race thanks to an already well-established brand, a more advanced multi-service and credit portfolio and a significant customer base,” wrote Leduc.

With Inter trading at 0.8x its book value and a base of 18.6 million customers, the analyst also highlights the optionality of an M&A given the bank’s strategic value.

For him, Inter can use its abundant liquidity to acquire companies that bring it other functionalities – or become the target of global retail banks interested in entering Brazil, as well as local players.

Inter is worth $1.16 billion on Nasdaq. The stock is up 6.5% mid-trade after the report.

The bank’s BDR (INBR31) comes out at R$16 – the equivalent of R$8 for the old unit (BIDI11), which at high traded at R$86.

