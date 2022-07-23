Internet user calls Stênio Garcia’s wife a witch and she reacts: ‘If I continue, I’ll take you to the police station’ – Entertainment













Marilene Saade, wife of Stênio Garcia, has been attacked by netizens since she was accused of mistreatment by some netizens for the way he prevented the 90-year-old actor from giving an interview to a TV show. This Friday (22), she came to be called a witch and threatened to take the attacks to the police station.

“The attacks continue. Witch wasn’t heavy, but I’ll find the heavy ones, and if [isso] keep it printed and take it to the police station, simple as that”, he wrote in the stories.

When faced with a comment from a person who called her a “meddlesome and selfish old woman”, Saade replied: “We’ve reached this point of accusation. I have nothing left but to show or denounce. I hide, and people attack”.

Furthermore, an internet user accused Marilene of having drugged Stênio: “He was sleeping, and I need to check his blood pressure. Where are we going? I’m going to expose everyone who is attacking us”, he replied.

She said she was showing the attacks so that people would stop, as they are serious accusations, which say that she just missed hitting the actor.

“I fight for him [Stênio] reach 100, because he is my life. Everyone who sends hate messages I will post, because they will be exposed too”, he concluded.













