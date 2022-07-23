Israeli businessman is kidnapped in São Paulo

An Israeli businessman was kidnapped in São Paulo on Thursday 21st. The information was confirmed this Friday, 22nd, by Itamaraty.

The Israeli, who reportedly owns jewelry stores and accessories stores across the country, is in the possession of criminals, who requested ransom for the victim’s release, according to the newspaper. Jerusalem Post.

The Civil Police of São Paulo said the West who received the information and is investigating the case, but did not reveal details. The Israeli Consulate is assisting the family and is in contact with the police.

The victim was last seen yesterday afternoon. In the hands of the bandits, the man was authorized to make contact with the family this morning, when he informed them of the kidnapping.

Also according to the report by Jerusalem PostO Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that negotiations for the release of the kidnapped Israeli are ongoing. The ministry is also in direct contact with the businessman’s family and local authorities.

Updated at 1pm

the news agency AJN announced in the early afternoon that the businessman had been released, according to information obtained from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This occurred after the officers located the captive where the victim was. The Israeli was taken to the police station where the case is registered.