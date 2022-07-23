“It wasn’t the only meeting”

Poliana Rocha and Leonardo (Photo: AgNews)

After the repercussion of a video in which Leonardo appears kissing a fan, now identified as the singer’s lover, she decided to speak out. Identified as Kelly Silva, the woman assured that she has already met the singer more than once and that he has given her the freedom to take this type of initiative.

“This video was recorded in September 2016. […] And I’d like to make it very clear that it wasn’t just a show, the only date. He doesn’t see me so much as a stranger. But I don’t want to talk about our relationship,” she declared to RedeTV’s “A Tarde e Sua” program. “I am suffering verbal aggression from the public, from the followers of Poliana [Rocha]from the fan clubs”, he added.

“You can see I walked into the dressing room, it was being filmed by my mom. He turns, sees me and hugs me. We gave a kiss. Even Elvis Presley kissed his fans. Hebe Camargo kissed several guests. I don’t know why this repudiation ”, he vented at another time.

Poliana, who always ignores or is revolted by any news about her husband’s alleged betrayals, still spoke about it. “If he has another wife, please ‘don’t sing to me’,” she pleaded the last time rumors of betrayal surrounded the couple.