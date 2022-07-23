Itaú Asset enters into ‘legal claims’ – together with Algarve

Itaú Asset has just closed a partnership with Algarve Capital to create special situations 100% focused on legal claims – the first foray of the largest private manager in Brazil into an increasingly relevant niche of alternative investments.

At first, the partnership only involves the co-management of funds and distribution through Itaú’s channels, without any contribution to the equity from the manager or seed moneyas in Rising Stars fund transactions.

But the bank also gained an option to buy a minority stake in Algarve in the medium term.

Founded last year by two lawyers specialized in legal claimsAlgarve has already invested R$ 500 million in assets of this type, including federal precatories and lawsuits already won by companies with State entities and other companies.

A large part of the manager’s transactions were carried out by club deals. It only raised a fund of BRL 50 million to buy lower value shares (small claims).

With the partnership with Itaú, the goal is to raise a first fund by the end of the year with approximately R$ 400 million in assets.

The manager already has a pipeline assets of R$ 700 million, but “we think it is important to start without wanting to embrace the world,” Sérgio Goldstein, the head of structured credit at Itaú Asset, told the Brazil Journal. “This size already allows us to diversify the risk a lot and work very well with resources.”

The fund’s term will be 10 years, and Algarve will seek assets that give a return between IPCA + 15% and IPCA + 30%. The fund intends to return capital to shareholders over time.

Algarve is the result of the decades-long experience of Daniel Cardoso and David Norgren with legal claims. Daniel was a partner at Dias Souza Advogados before becoming a partner at Gávea Jus, a legal asset manager originally linked to Gávea Investimentos.

David was a member of the Ulhôa Canto, Rezende e Guerra and Oliverio, Dal Fabbro and Norgren, and later he was the head of special situations at Iron Capital, a São Paulo manager focused on real estate and special situations.

David said the idea with the new fund is not just to do the “legal claims baby shower”, which is to buy federal court documents that have already been issued and wait for the money to come in.

“We will look at any relevant action against a debtor with the ability to pay,” he said. “Our idea is to enter the case, put pressure and win together with the company, making a more active management.”

Typically, Algarve buys lawsuits already won by paying a discount in relation to the price of the debt. “And then we put some rules. For example, if we receive the value quickly, the company receives an additional value, which decreases the longer it takes, until it becomes zero,” said Daniel.

Recently, the Algarve bought, for example, a claim for damages from a company in the transport sector against a multinational for non-compliance with a contract. Six months later, the two companies signed an agreement, and the amounts have already been paid.

The manager also purchased a pulverized portfolio of more than 2,000 actions against the Union involving the undue collection of taxes and social security contributions.

The partnership with Itaú Asset comes at a time when companies are in need of liquidity (and the sale of legal claims helps them unlock value), at the same time that investors are looking for assets unrelated to the stock exchange and fixed income.

Goldstein said that “the local investor is looking for more sophisticated products and giving the manager more time to make the resource pay off.”

“Could we do this alone? We might as well! But we were never going to meet people with the depth and experience that they have. And in this market, being very specialized is fundamental.”

Pedro Arbex