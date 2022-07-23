Ivete Sangalo poses in a baby store in the US: ‘pregnant?’

Ivete Sangalo takes advantage of days in the US to shop for the heiresses

The singer Ivete Sangalo is still enjoying his stay in the city of Orlando, in the United States, and took the opportunity to do some shopping. The artist made everyone take their feet off the ground and jump a lot in a super show held at Universal’s park last week.

The presentation was very special. In addition to counting on the presence of his eldest son, Marcelo, 12 years old, who is part of his band. Twins Marina and Helena, 4 years old, and husband Daniel Cady also took the stage with Veveta.

The duo stole the show! It was the first time that Helena and Marina participated in a famous mom’s show. She sang, jumped and danced, enjoying every moment and showing that music is in the family’s DNA.

In the city that brings together many stores, in addition to the famous parks, Ivete Sangalo took the opportunity to renew some items for the twins. The singer made a point of recording the visit to a well-known network of articles for children. The most anxious fans were surprised. Animafos some soon reacted and asked: “pregnant?”.

Walking through the corridors, the famous explained the visit. “I made the trousseau for my daughters, Marcelo here too. Now I came looking for toys for the girls,” she said. The singer was alone shopping, but revealed that the idea was for the twins to be together. “They wanted to come, but they slept in the car. And mommy is here alone, having fun,” she teased her.

Ivete Sangalo praised the store as much for service as for the variety of products. Of course, the visit featured the irreverence of Veveta, who took the opportunity to dance with one of the salesgirls! The famous also made a point of thanking the owner of the establishment, as she won the opportunity to have the store all to herself, as they opened out of hours to receive one of the best-known voices in Brazil.

Tell us what you think!