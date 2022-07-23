Ivete Sangalo tells about libido in menopause: ‘I have my tricks’

About to premiere “Pipoca da Ivete”, Ivete Sangalo, 50, commented on the new TV Globo program. In addition, in an interview with the newspaper Extra, the singer also talked about libido in menopause and how she deals with it.

“I have my gimmicks and arguments. Pleasures have to be sought. There are several ways to deal with this, and even respect when your body gives negatives. I’m completely honest with that: I can’t do anyone any good if I don’t do well to myself first”, she confessed.

About the new program that she will command on TV Globo, the famous says that it is an expression of what she knows best: having fun. “In one word, it’s pure fun. It’s who I am and what I do best,” she confirmed.

Singer, songwriter and presenter, Ivete Sangalo has many dreams and talents. When making the commitment to run her show, the star stressed that she had to make decisions and organize her priorities.

“I’ve had the privilege of getting to a stage where I can make my choices and not suffer giving up other things. I have coherence and understanding. This is the moment when I want to do a TV show. other plans? Yes. But I know what the priorities are”, he concluded.