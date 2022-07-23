Januário finds out that Joaquim paid Lindinha to spoil Petruchio’s cheese: “did you let me be accused?”

In O Cravo e a Rosa, Lindinha’s (Vanessa Gerbelli) evil will have very serious consequences. After sabotaging Petruchio’s (Eduardo Moscovis) cheese production and salting them, Januário (Taumaturgo Ferreira) will end up taking all the blame and will be expelled from the farm.

Upset with the injustice, Januário will be suspicious of the situation and will confront Joaquim (Carlos Veneza): “I want one answer, Dad. I need to know if it was Lindinha who spoiled Seu Petruchio’s cheese. I saw her whispering to you, and I have it for myself that you will know”says the redneck.

Soon after, Joaquim will surprise the boy by unmasking Lindinha: “I tell the truth, my son: it was her! It was her, yes”shoots Joaquim. “She, father? She did everything and let me be accused?”will return Januário, who will not hide his sadness. “Because she is a self-serving girl, my son, and is not for you”will return the villain, who will explain his plan to his son.

“I’m paying Lindinha to spoil the cheeses. She wants to harm the farm because she thinks that when Petruchio is left in misery, Catarina will leave.” the villain will speak. “Daddy will never forget what Petruchio did to his sister. The little princess, daughter of my soul… He shattered his sister’s honor!” the rich man will say.