Japan to dump Fukushima contaminated water into ocean

O Japan will dump one million tons of contaminated water from the Fukushima plant into the ocean. The project, adopted by the government and supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), was approved this Friday, the 22nd. The plan consists of gradually dumping more than one million tons of water contaminated with tritium into the Pacific Ocean, a radionuclide that cannot be eliminated by current technologies, but whose dilution at sea is already practiced in Japan and abroad in in-service nuclear facilities. This tritiated water comes from rain, groundwater and the injections of water needed to cool the cores of several nuclear reactors. fukushima that melted due to the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

According to experts, tritium is only dangerous for humans in highly concentrated doses, a situation a priori excluded in the event of dumping into the sea over several decades, as Tepco predicts. The decision did not please the neighbors and was criticized by China and South Koreain addition to environmental organizations such as the Greenpeace. “If Japan continues to put its own interests above the general international interest, if it insists on taking this dangerous step, it will surely pay the price for its irresponsible behavior and leave a stain on history,” the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. China’s Foreign Affairs, Wang Wenbin.

According to the IAEA, the project will be carried out “in full compliance with international standards” and “will not cause harm to the environment”. Tepco plans to start operation in 2023, after construction of an underwater conduit to transport tritiated water approximately one kilometer offshore. But the operator still needs to get prior approvals from the Fukushima department and municipalities near the plant, while trying to allay the concerns of local fishermen, who fear negative consequences for their fish’s reputation among consumers.

