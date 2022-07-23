JBS puts Wesley Filho in charge of global operations

JBS has just announced Wesley Batista Filho as its global president of operations, the company’s second most important position.

Wesley Filho – who has been groomed to take charge of the protein giant in recent years – will report to CEO Gilberto Tomazoni.

He takes up his new role on November 1.

The appointment is part of a change in corporate structure with the unification of the two global presidencies of operations.

Until now, Wesley Filho was the Global President of Operations for Latin America, Oceania and Business plant-based; while André Nogueira was the global COO for North America.

With the move, there will be only one global presidency of operations, which will oversee the work of all three JBS divisions: JBS Brazil, JBS USA, and JBS Australia.

André Nogueira, who has been with JBS since 2007, will leave his position, but will remain on the advisory board of JBS USA and on the board of directors of Pilgrim’s Pride, the chicken meat company that JBS controls in the US.

Wesley Mendonça Batista Filho has already held several positions at JBS since joining the company as a trainee at the Greeley plant in Colorado.

He was CEO of JBS Uruguay and Paraguay, JBS Canada, Seara, and JBS América Latina before taking over in January as global president of operations for the Latin America, Oceania and plant-based.

The trajectory of the heir-executive suggests that he has been prepared to take charge of the company founded by his grandfather and taken to global market leadership by his father and uncle. Wesley isn’t the only third-generation member working at the company: his brother Henrique heads Huon, the salmon company JBS acquired in Australia.

The change in command at JBS comes at a time when the market expects margins to tighten for US operations, with meat prices falling and costs soaring.

In Brazil, the scenario is more favorable, with stable prices and increasing volumes.

Pedro Arbex