Jessica Alba Says Marvel Movies Are Still “Too White”

Jessica Alba criticized the dominant presence of white actors in Marvel films. During a recent interview with Glamor UK, the actress who played Sue Storm in Fantastic Four (2004) stated that everything is “more of the same”, despite being more diverse than when she participated in the franchise.

“Even if you look at the Marvel movies – that’s the biggest driver of fantasy and what’s happening right now in entertainment because it’s a family thing – it’s still pretty Caucasian.”said Alba (via Variety). “I would say I was one of the few back then… And it was before Marvel was sold to Disney, but it’s still a lot more of the same.”

She continues: “I think more for the young people that are emerging, who will be our future leaders, it’s important that they see the world on screen, or in the stories, in the dreams that we create as artists; it reflects the world that they are in.”

During Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the studios brought in Kamala Khan, the first heroine of Indian descent in Ms. Marvel; in addition to the first Asian hero with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The movement to diversify the casts and stories has been observed since 2018 with the launch of black Pantherbut there is still a lot to be changed, according to the actress.

please note that Anthony Mackie is about to wear the mantle of captain America in a new hero-centric movie. In April of that year, the character of Xochitl GomezAmerica Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesshas been whitewashed in its Funko action figure. After an online mobilization of fans, the product was even updated.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.