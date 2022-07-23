John Textor details Botafogo’s moves by Matheus Pereira, Martín Ojeda and Tiquinho Soares

John Textor continues to seek reinforcements for Botafogo in this transfer window. This Friday, Glorioso presented Luis Henrique and announced the Adryelson signing. In addition to the players, the owner of SAF alvinegra gave updates on the negotiations for Matheus Pereira, from Al-Hilal (SAU), Martín Ojeda, from Godoy Cruz (ARG) and Tiquinho Soares, from Olympiacos (GRE).

– We will continue to try to get players that can be good for us, but with low probability. Matheus Pereira and Ojeda have different odds, but one thing in common: the owners of their respective clubs love them, just like us, and don’t want to let them go – said Textor.

The businessman emphasized that the release of the clubs can be the big obstacle, since the players have already signaled positively to Botafogo. In the case of Matheus Pereira, the hit seems to be even more difficult.

– Fans will say “for any amount”, but we have numerous positions to cover. You can’t have high expectations of clubs, especially when they’re not trying to sell players. We need to do business with other clubs that will meet us along the way, and that is not the case with Matheus Pereira.

In relation to Martín Ojeda, Textor said that it is not about values, but about the fundamental role that the midfielder plays in the Argentine club. He also revealed that talks are ongoing.

– Ojeda is a fabulous player and is convinced of Botafogo’s project. He is very much on our side and we are talking intensively with the owner of the club. I joke that he needs to stop scoring goals, but he is fundamental for that team. They have the same kind of dream we have. It is a situation that we may or may not succeed. Not because he doesn’t want to be here, maybe that’s the case in other situations. We believe the asking price for it is reasonable, so it’s not a question of money.

Finally, John Textor praised Olympiacos striker Tiquinho Soares. However, he said it might not be the best time to make a move on the athlete.

– I’m a fan of his football, just like everyone else. Club owners respect each other. Olympiacos has an important moment now, maybe the next few days will be the right time to talk about the player. He has the profile we’re looking for,” he said.