John Textor meets Eduardo Paes and officializes interest in buying land for Botafogo’s CT

Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago Sports Comments Off on John Textor meets Eduardo Paes and officializes interest in buying land for Botafogo’s CT 0 Views

John Textor had an important meeting for the direction of the Botafogo off the field this Saturday morning. The American met with Eduardo Paes, mayor of Rio de Janeiro, and made official his interest in buying land in Vargem Pequena, a neighborhood in the Marvelous City.

+ John Textor details Botafogo’s moves by Matheus Pereira, Martín Ojeda and Tiquinho Soares

The objective is to make the place a training center for Botafogo. The choice of location is strategic: the entrepreneur’s intention is to combine Espaço Lonier, current CT do Glorioso and a ‘gift’ from the Moreira Salles Brothers, with this new land. Therefore, Textor’s intention is to buy something close.

The meeting was held at the home of André Chame, one of the lawyers involved in the SAF do Alvinegro process. Durcesio Mello, president of Glorioso, was also present and showed optimism.

– Very productive meeting today at Andre Chame’s house. And it can be good (news) for Fogão – wrote Durcesio on Instagram.

+ Botafogo negotiates with Tiquinho Soares, Gabriel Verón is presented in Porto… the summary of the market day

Textor’s intention is to have enough space for the base teams and the professional team to train in the same place. Currently, the lower squads train, most of the time, at CEFAT, in Niterói, while the squad commanded by Luís Castro stays at Lonier.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Botafogo x Athletico-PR: where to watch, lineup, embezzlement and arbitration

The last round of the first round of the Brazilian Championship is the chance for …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved