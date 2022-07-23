“Just like they did with Kaiky”; Musetti delivers Zabala situations and +1 at Santos and fans ask Rueda

For the duel between Fortaleza and Santos, news may arise in the team that will feature the debut of Lisca ‘Doido’

In a game valid for the 19th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, Santos visits Fortaleza, on Sunday night (23), at 19:00 (Brasilia time), at Castelão. The team to be commanded by coach Lisca, who left Sport Recife, is coming from a 2 to 0 over Botafogo. The morale result for the match sequence.

Maicon is injured and Luiz Felipe has muscle discomfort. Given the current moment of the duo, sectorist Lucas Musetti brought updates on who the ex-Leão da Ilha called to be with the professional this Friday (22). The situation stirred the Santista Nation on social media.

“With Maicon’s injury and Luiz Felipe’s muscle discomfort, Zabala and Jair, from the under-20s, trained with Lisca today. If Luiz is in fact absent, Alex should form the defense duo with Eduardo Bauermann and make his debut”, updated the communicator specialized behind the scenes of Vila Belmiro.

The profile Santista do Interior (@santistadointer1) quickly responded to the communicator about a specific case: “You have to take care of Jair so he doesn’t go up without being ready like they did with Kaiky, defender is different guy needs to be more mature to take on a defender like Kaiky did”, defended the page.

Zabala, 20, has a contract only until December of this year, while Jair, 17, has a contract signed until June 2025. Kaiky, used as an example in the reaction that the report brought, it was recently sold to Almería, from Spain, for around 7 million euros (around R$ 37.7 million); Peixe kept 20% of the youth’s rights.