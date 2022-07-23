K-Pop fans form a huge queue for the band’s concert in Pinheiros, West Zone of SP | Sao Paulo

An unusual queue formed in a block of Pinheiros, in the West Zone of São Paulo, since the early hours of this Friday (22). Fans of the South Korean group KARD camped out on the streets of the neighborhood to secure the best spot in front of the stage at the Carioca Club concert hall.
The first in line, the telemarketing attendant Thais Correa, 23 years old, says that she arrived at the place in the early hours of Thursday (21).
“I’ve been following the group since 2016 when they debuted. I got here at 5am yesterday [quinta], I left the house at 4 am. It’s worth camping to get a spot on the grid because it’s better to breathe, the fans are very ‘freaked out’. And also to see them up close, you can have interactions”, says Thais.
On tour in Brazil, KARD has already performed in Rio de Janeiro and Brasília, and also has a show scheduled for Curitiba on Sunday (24). This is the fourth time the group has toured the country.
Isabella Campos (with a black mask), 21, poses with friends in line for the KARD show ‘We met through the BM fanbase (one of Kard’s members) and ended up joining the same dance group’, she said. to g1 — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1
Massage therapist Erick Uchôa, 29, waits in line with friends for KARD’s concert in São Paulo. ‘I’ve been a K-Pop fan for over 15 years and I’ve been following them since the beginning, but this will be my first concert with them. Expectations are high”, he says — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1
A fan shows a tattoo made in honor of the singer Jiwoo, from the KARD group, while waiting in line for a performance in São Paulo — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1
Thais Correa, the first in line waiting for the KARD show in São Paulo, says that she arrived at the venue in Pinheiros at dawn on Thursday (21), on the eve of the show — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1
Fans wait in line for a show by the South Korean band KARD in Pinheiros, West Zone of São Paulo — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1
Fans wait in line for a show by the South Korean band KARD in Pinheiros, West Zone of São Paulo — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1