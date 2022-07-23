know what to do if you don’t want to withdraw up to R$ 1 thousand

O extraordinary loot from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) generated up to R$ 1 thousand for more than 42 million Brazilian workers. The money came at a good time for many people who are on a tight budget. But not everyone wants to use the money. So, how is the situation with the released money?

Although the extraordinary withdrawal is expected by many people, not everyone wants to touch the FGTS for now and prefers to keep the entire amount saved. So, for those who are in this situation, there is no need to worry. Withdrawal is not mandatory.

Extraordinary FGTS Withdrawal

The deposit of the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal followed a payment schedule based on each worker’s birthday month. Thus, the money was released between April 20 and June 15.

In this way, everyone who had amounts available for withdrawal already received up to R$ 1 thousand. The money was released through the digital social savings account at Caixa Tem.

Anyone who doesn’t want to handle the money has nothing to worry about. This is because from December 15th, the amount that is not used by the worker will return to the FGTS account.

In addition, the values ​​will be corrected so that no one is at loss. To consult the FGTS extract, the worker can access the Caixa website or also the FGTS application.

Just click on the extraordinary withdrawal option to see the amount that has been released. It is necessary to inform the CPF and also the PIS number.

Thus, anyone who has money available and wants to withdraw the benefit of the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal will be able to move the money until December 15th. After that, the amount will return to the fund account.