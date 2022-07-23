Lamborghini of the ‘king of bitcoin’ is sold for R$ 805 thousand; RJ resident wins – News









A resident of Rio de Janeiro won the Lamborghini auction, model Gallardo, valued at R$ 629 thousand, which belonged to the “king of bitcoin”, Claudio José de Oliveira. The auction was held in the city of Curitiba (PR) and closed this Friday (22), with R$ 805 thousand raised.











The vehicle was seized by the Federal Police during Operation Daemon, which was investigating a group that had embezzled more than BRL 1.5 billion in fraud through negotiations with cryptocurrencies, the so-called virtual currencies.

The proceeds from the sale of Lamborghini will be intended for those affected by the actions of those investigated in the operation, which arrested five people in July 2021, including Cláudio, appointed as the leader of the group. He had already been convicted in Switzerland of crimes of embezzlement and forgery of documents.

As it turned out, the man had connections with several stockbrokers, which began to be investigated in 2019 after the owner of one of them complained to the police alleging that he had been the victim of a cyber attack. In it, the values ​​of all creditors were blocked.

Before going to auction, the car was used as a Federal Police vehicle for months in exhibitions, events and pedagogical actions to repress organized crime.





