Lamborghini seized with ‘Bitcoin King’ is auctioned for BRL 845,000 | Paraná

The Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 seized in 2021 with the so-called “Bitcoin King” was auctioned this Friday (22) for BRL 845,250.

According to the auctioneer’s website, the online dispute took about two hours and the car received dozens of bids. The winner had to make 27 bids to win the luxury sports vehicle.

The initial bid established was R$ 629 thousand, and the winner was R$ 805 thousand. However, the winner has to pay a commission of BRL 40,250.00 to the auctioneer, raising the final price to BRL 845,250.

The car was seized by the Federal Police in 2021 in an operation that found fraud committed by a business group in the trading of crypto assets. According to the PF, Lamborghini belonged to Cláudio José de Oliveira, known as the “King of Bitcoin”.

2 of 3 Luxury sports vehicle seized as part of Operation Daemon — Photo: Disclosure/PF Luxury sports vehicle was seized as part of Operation Daemon — Photo: Disclosure/PF

The car has a 10-cylinder engine and a power of 560 horsepower. The vehicle goes from zero to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, reaching a top speed of 325 km/h, according to PF.

The auction was determined by the 1st Court of Bankruptcy and Judicial Recovery of the Central Forum of the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba

According to the auctioneer’s descriptions, the Lamborghini is from 2009/2010 and is in “regular condition, looking good, with some scratches and damage”.

“The vehicle will be delivered in the condition in which it is found, without warranty, and the full functioning of all mechanical and/or electrical components of the same cannot be attested. […] There may be other malfunctions in addition to those described above, and it is up to the interested party, before the auction, to inspect the good, and complaints will not be accepted after the auction”, says the auctioneer.

Until the auction was held, the car was provisionally with the Federal Police of Paraná and became part of the corporation’s fleet. See in the video below:

Lamborghini seized in operation will be used by PF, in Paraná

‘Bitcoin King’ is convicted of embezzlement and crimes against the financial system

Dodge Challenger seized in action against trafficking will be used by the PRF as the official vehicle of the corporation in Paraná

3 of 3 Car has a 10-cylinder engine and 560 horsepower — Photo: Disclosure/PF The car has a 10-cylinder engine and a power of 560 horsepower — Photo: Disclosure/PF