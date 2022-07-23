Lamborghini seized with “Bitcoin King” is auctioned for BRL 845,000

The Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4, seized in June last year with Cláudio José de Oliveira, known as the “King of Bitcoin”, was auctioned this Friday (22/7), for R$ 845,250. The auction was held in the city of Curitiba, capital of Paraná.

According to the auctioneer’s website, the online dispute took about two hours and the car received several bids. The auction winner had to make 27 bids to buy the luxury vehicle.

The car was seized by the Federal Police during Operation Daemon, which was investigating a group that had embezzled more than Rs 1.5 billion, leaving more than 7,000 people with damage, through cryptocurrency trading.

The initial bid for the car was R$629,000, and the winning bid was R$805,000. However, the buyer must pay a commission of BRL 40,250.00 to the auctioneer, increasing the final value of the vehicle to BRL 845,250.

The proceeds from the sale of Lamborghini will go to those harmed by the actions of the criminal group.

The auction was fixed by the 1st Court of Bankruptcy and Judicial Recovery of the Central Forum of the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba.

According to the auctioneer’s descriptions, the Lamborghini is from 2009/2010 and is in “regular, good looking, with some scratches and damage”.

The “Bitcoin King” was president of the Bitcoin Banco Group (GBB), which had been in judicial recovery since the end of 2019. He was authorized by the Court to resume his activities in order to reimburse his customers.