Learn how to query fines only by CPF

The Services Portal of the National Traffic Department (Senatran) allows the consultation of traffic fines to be done online. To carry out this verification, it is necessary to have the Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF) in hand. The system releases the infraction records, as well as the historic of each of them.

The query is based on vehicle or offender information. The entire process is done online and solved with a few clicks. The driver needs to have an active CNH Digital or face validation through the Digital Transit Wallet app to do so.

Consultation of fines with CPF

When accessing the Senatran Services Portal, people find the services available on the internet, such as the validation of the National Driver’s License (CNH), vehicle consultation, installation of the Digital Wallet and many others.

To access the services, it will be necessary, first of all, to create a login and a password in the Services Portal. Only then will it be necessary to enter the Digital Certificate or CPF, in addition to the access password.

In general, querying fines using the CPF is a choice made by many users of the service, precisely because of the ease to have it in hand. Therefore, when accessing the service page, simply find and click on “Infractions”.

The system will indicate the types of query available for that data, either the offender or the vehicle.

In front of them, just choose one. With the information released, it is enough for the driver to check the details of the infractions, if they exist. The CPF fines consultation service is free of charge.

An important detail is that users can find – also on the Services Portal – other relevant information, such as joining the Electronic Notification System (SNE) which allows some discounts in the payment of fines.

And for those looking for more guidance to reduce traffic violations, in the “Education” tab you can find details about some of the projects and awareness programs and drivers that are published.