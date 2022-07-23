Learn more about the osteoporosis drug incorporated by SUS

The Ministry of Health announced this Thursday, 21, the incorporation of zoledronic acid for the treatment of patients with osteoporosis by the Unified Health System (SUS). In the ordinance, published in Official Gazette of the Union (DOU)the folder explains that the drug is indicated for people who have intolerance or difficulties in swallowing oral bisphosphonates, options that are already available in the public network.

Osteoporosis is a disease that causes the progressive loss of bone mass, causing the bones get weaker and predisposed to fractures. To prevent, the ministry recommends the calcium intakepresent in milk and dairy products, consumption of vegetables with dark leaves (such as broccoli and cabbage), moderate sun exposure to stimulate the production of vitamin D and practice of physical activities. Women over the age of 45 should have a bone densitometry test.

According to the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies (Conitec) of the Ministry of Health, which analyzed the inclusion of the drug, zoledronic acid “acts quickly on the bone, inhibiting the imbalance between bone resorption and remodeling” and has “a high capacity to bind to mineralized bone.” It is managed from intravenously for at least 15 minutes.

Other treatment options for people with osteoporosis are available on the SUS, such as vitamin D and calcium, raloxifene, conjugated estrogens, calcitonin (nasal spray) and oral bisphosphonates (alendronate and risedronate).

According to the ordinance, the drug must be offered to patients within a period of up to 180 days.