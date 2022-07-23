Léo Batista 90 years old: historic name of Brazilian television journalism receives tribute on his birthday | Globe Sports

This Friday, July 22, marks a special date for Globo and for national journalism. John Baptist Bellinaso Neto, known throughout the country as Léo Batista, turns 90 years old. And, to celebrate the anniversary of the outstanding voice of Brazilian television, Globo Esporte prepared a tribute.

Léo Batista turns 90 and remembers his trajectory at Globo

Léo Batista was born in 1932, in the city of Cordeirópolis, in the interior of São Paulo. The journalist moved to Rio de Janeiro at the age of 20, in 1952, and soon started working at Rádio Globo, where he earned his stage name and even reported on the death of then-president Getúlio Vargas, in 1954.

Then he went to work at TV Globo in 1970 and has presented programs such as Globo Esporte, Esporte Espetacular, Jornal Hoje, Jornal Nacional, Jornal da Noite, Jornal Internacional, in addition to the segment ”Gols do Fantástico”.

Léo Batista arrived at Rede Globo in 1970 — Photo: Disclosure

In this Friday’s tribute, Léo Batista recalled important moments in his professional career. Alongside William Bonner, he met the newsroom of Jornal Nacional and spoke with Poliana Abritta and Maria Júlia Coutinho at the Fantástico studio.